WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Increased to $189.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WCC opened at $168.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $132.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $172.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in WESCO International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

