Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2668 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th.
Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.6 %
WFAFY stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wesfarmers (WFAFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Wesfarmers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesfarmers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.