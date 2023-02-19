Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.22. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

