Wojak Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9,147.95 (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. In the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $143.89 million and approximately $9,147.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00422517 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.84 or 0.27988307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

