Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $149.14 million and $3,415.94 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00423962 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.87 or 0.28084041 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance.

Wojak Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wojak Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

