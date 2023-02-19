Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.93

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.19. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $2.12, with a volume of 1,857,894 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after buying an additional 3,218,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth about $2,574,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.