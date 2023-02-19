World Mobile Token (WMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $959,783.21

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a total market cap of $69.46 million and approximately $959,783.21 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,263,883 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchainThe primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.Telegram”

