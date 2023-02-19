WOW-token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.46 Million (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. WOW-token has a total market cap of $295.46 million and approximately $13.24 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.01290366 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005944 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013682 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00035877 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.01636097 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001323 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02954217 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $9.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.