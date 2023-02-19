Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Cap of $171.03 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0985 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $171.03 million and approximately $86,022.95 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,965,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,125,714 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,924,137 with 1,736,084,771 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09886941 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $102,770.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

