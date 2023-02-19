Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0673 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $6.84 billion and $2.29 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.07001466 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $921,898.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

