Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,385,000 after buying an additional 147,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after buying an additional 243,574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $605,230.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.
