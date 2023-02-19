XSGD (XSGD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003004 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $42.99 million and $737,375.58 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,419,311 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

