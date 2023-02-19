Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 255,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 21,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.81.

YUM opened at $132.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Stories

