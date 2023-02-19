Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $215.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.17.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after buying an additional 2,330,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $125,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $172.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.