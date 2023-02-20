100,000 Shares in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE) Bought by Difesa Capital Management LP

Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. Difesa Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of FaZe as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in FaZe in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FaZe news, insider Tamara Sue Brandt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,272.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,188 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ:FAZE traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.72. 684,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,491. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. FaZe Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $24.69.

FaZe Holdings Inc operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments.

