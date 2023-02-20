10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of TXG opened at $51.61 on Thursday. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $156.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,534,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

