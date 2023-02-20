1,475 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,475 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $8.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $356.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,985,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,715. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.20 and a 200 day moving average of $344.92. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.67.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

