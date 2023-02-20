1peco (1PECO) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One 1peco token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1peco has a market cap of $25.76 million and $1,844.02 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1peco has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1peco alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00423091 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,982.34 or 0.28026319 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

1peco Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1peco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1peco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.