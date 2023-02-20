22,855 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by G2 Capital Management LLC OH

G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,043,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,258 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,433,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,801,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,046 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $81.18. 3,773,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,508,509. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $81.50.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st.

