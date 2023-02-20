3,300 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE opened at $117.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a 200-day moving average of $118.32. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $90.49 and a 52 week high of $132.63.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.