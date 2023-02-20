34,000 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.37. 2,820,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,788. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $102.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FISV. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.05.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

