3,811 Shares in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Acquired by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE KO opened at $60.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.94.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

