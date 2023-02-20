3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in 3M by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in 3M by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

MMM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.99. 2,827,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,439,712. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

