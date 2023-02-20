6,335 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $387.92. The stock had a trading volume of 991,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,249. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.61.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

