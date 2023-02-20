ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives $29.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.54.

A number of analysts have commented on ABB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get ABB alerts:

Institutional Trading of ABB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ABB by 913.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,668,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,342,000 after acquiring an additional 663,668 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after acquiring an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 260.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after acquiring an additional 431,194 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ABB by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 675,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 385,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Up 0.5 %

ABB Company Profile

ABB stock opened at $34.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.97. ABB has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.