ABCMETA (META) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $9.73 million and approximately $977.17 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00009751 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $332.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

