Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Position Cut by Sand Grove Capital Management LLP

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,012,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,813 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $75,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth about $364,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 19.9% in the third quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 975,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,521,000 after acquiring an additional 162,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $77.57. 5,364,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,869,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

