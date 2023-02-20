ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.

ACVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ACV Auctions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACV Auctions stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ACV Auctions has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Chamoun sold 57,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total transaction of $485,601.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,854.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at $13,533,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 18,139,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at $6,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.