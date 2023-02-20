Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Position Raised by VR Adviser LLC

VR Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Aerovate Therapeutics makes up about 2.0% of VR Adviser LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. VR Adviser LLC’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $13,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 569.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTE shares. BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $39,565.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $340,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,187 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVTE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market capitalization of $676.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.49. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $30.79.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

