AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Cut to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AFC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.57.

