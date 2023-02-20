AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF) Cut to Sell at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of AFC Energy (OTCMKTS:AFGYF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
AFC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of AFGYF opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AFC Energy has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.57.
