Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Underweight Rating from Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,221,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,670,115. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.27. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Affirm by 2,007.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.