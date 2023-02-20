Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.26% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Air Lease Stock Down 3.6 %
AL traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,473. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.29, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.80. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,607 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,077,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,846,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.
