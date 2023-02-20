Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $313.16.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $279.71 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

