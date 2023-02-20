Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $22.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.89 million, a PE ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

