Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.41.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.60. The company had a trading volume of 11,386,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.70. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $182.66.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock worth $77,083,564 in the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. III Capital Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $641,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $1,894,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

