Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $100.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABNB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.41.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $7.82 on Thursday, reaching $131.60. 11,386,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,051,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $106.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $182.66.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,850 shares of company stock valued at $77,083,564. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

