Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 25,349 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 4.68% of Akamai Technologies worth $590,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 149,461 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,586 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,002,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $80,553,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,472 shares of company stock worth $475,806 and have sold 17,363 shares worth $1,558,367. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $77.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

