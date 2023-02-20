Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $240.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.95.

Albemarle Stock Down 9.7 %

ALB stock traded down $27.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,758,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.45.

Insider Activity

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total value of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

