Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $240.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.95.

Shares of ALB traded down $27.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $258.01. 5,758,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,894. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.35 and a 200-day moving average of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 28.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

