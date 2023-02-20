Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 98,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.1% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 133,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 751,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,020 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 41,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,293,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,140,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.