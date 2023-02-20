Aldebaran Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.22. 15,029,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,953,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

