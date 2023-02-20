Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.1% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $2.94 on Monday, hitting $165.17. 8,084,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,115. The company has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.56. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $125,464.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

