Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $570,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 188.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 58,117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Tesla by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 2,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.31. 213,738,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,431,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.54.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading

