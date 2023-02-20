Aldebaran Financial Inc. Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,302 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.62. 30,999,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,172,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 682,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,636,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

