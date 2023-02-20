Algorand (ALGO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $149.94 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $149.94 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00084528 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00057710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00028907 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,324,076,708 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,878,550 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.