Algorand Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $154.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00084205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00058234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00029587 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,324,076,418 coins and its circulating supply is 7,101,878,260 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.