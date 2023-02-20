ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.55-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ALLETE Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of ALLETE stock traded up $1.79 on Monday, hitting $61.74. 371,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,655. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $60.34. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $68.46.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALE. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

