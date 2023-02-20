Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Zacks reports. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $37.47 billion for the quarter.
Allianz Stock Performance
ALIZY traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,522. Allianz has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on ALIZY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($225.81) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.33.
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
