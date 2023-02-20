Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51, Zacks reports. Allianz had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $37.47 billion during the quarter.

Allianz Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $23.23. 56,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,522. Allianz has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $93.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALIZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €235.00 ($252.69) to €250.00 ($268.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allianz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Allianz from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €210.00 ($225.81) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €267.00 ($287.10) to €271.00 ($291.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($225.81) to €220.00 ($236.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.33.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

