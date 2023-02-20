Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.70 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $149.70 million and approximately $12.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.01279036 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00013630 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00035690 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.51 or 0.01633880 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001265 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

